N.Korea reports 6 new COVID deaths as military mobilised for supplies

05/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a Worker's Party meeting on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea reported six new deaths amid a COVID-19 wave, as the country's military was mobilised to distribute medical supplies, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 269,510 more people with fever symptoms, bringing the total to 1,483,060, while the death toll grew to 56 as of Monday evening, KCNA said. It did not say how many people have tested positive for COVID-19.

"A powerful force" of the army's medical corps was dispatched to improve the supply of medicines in the capital Pyongyang, the centre of the country's first acknowledged epidemic, a day after leader Kim Jong Un ordered its immediate deployment.

KCNA said the team's mission was aimed at "defusing the public health crisis prevailing over the capital city of Pyongyang," calling it vital to the ongoing anti-epidemic campaign.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
