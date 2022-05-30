Log in
N.Korea reports 96,020 more people with fever symptoms -KCNA

05/30/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Sign is seen on closed street amid fears over COVID-19, in Pyongyang

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea reported 96,020 more people showing fever symptoms and no additional deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
