N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as outbreak spreads -KCNA

Some 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has spread in the country since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.

Around 350,000 people have shown signs of that fever, 162,200 of them treated so far, though KCNA did not specify how many had tested positive for COVID-19.

At least six people who showed fever symptoms died, with one of those case confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant of the virus, KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the anti-virus command centre on Tuesday a day after declaring "gravest state emergency" and ordering a national lockdown.

