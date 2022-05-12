Log in
N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as outbreak spreads -KCNA

05/12/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease in Pyongyang, North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) -At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea, state media said on Friday, offering the first such statistics a day after the country confirmed its first outbreak since the pandemic began.

Some 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has spread in the country since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.

Around 350,000 people have shown signs of that fever, 162,200 of them treated so far, though KCNA did not specify how many had tested positive for COVID-19.

At least six people who showed fever symptoms died, with one of those case confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant of the virus, KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the anti-virus command centre on Tuesday a day after declaring "gravest state emergency" and ordering a national lockdown.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
