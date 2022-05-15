Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea reports more deaths amid COVID lockdown

05/15/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: North Korea said on Sunday (May 15) a total of 42 people had died as it entered its fourth day of nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak.

The reclusive state's admission of an "explosive" outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could have a devastating impact.

The country has an under-resourced health system, limited testing capabilities and no vaccine program.

There is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines.

Korean Central Television on Saturday (May 14) night broadcast treatments.

A doctor at Kimmanyu Hospital suggested "gargling with salt water" and taking different medications in case of high temperature, headache and muscle and joint pains.

Despite the lockdowns, state media reported that Kim and other senior officials on Saturday (May 14) attended funeral services for Yang Hyong Sop, a former de facto head of state during the rule of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.

North Korea had previously claimed no confirmed cases of the virus.

It is one of only two countries in the world that have yet to begin a COVID vaccination campaign, according to the World Health Organization.

KCNA reported at least 296,180 more people had come down with fever symptoms, and 15 more had died as of Sunday.

It did not report how many of those suspected cases had tested positive for COVID-19.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pBattle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas
RE
11:46aPeru economy grows 3.79% in March, weighed down by mining protests
RE
11:39aBOX OFFICE : 'Doctor Strange 2' Rules Again as 'Firestarter' Flames Out
RE
11:33aGunman who killed 10 in Buffalo supermarket attack was on authorities' radar
RE
11:25aBurning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant - video
RE
11:25aNATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership bids
RE
11:22aLebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, blast
RE
11:19aMcConnell sees Wednesday U.S. Senate vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
11:07aDetroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities
RE
10:56aExplosions heard as Somalia's presidential vote underway
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS