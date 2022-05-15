N.Korea reports more deaths amid COVID lockdown

The reclusive state's admission of an "explosive" outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could have a devastating impact.

The country has an under-resourced health system, limited testing capabilities and no vaccine program.

There is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines.

Korean Central Television on Saturday (May 14) night broadcast treatments.

A doctor at Kimmanyu Hospital suggested "gargling with salt water" and taking different medications in case of high temperature, headache and muscle and joint pains.

Despite the lockdowns, state media reported that Kim and other senior officials on Saturday (May 14) attended funeral services for Yang Hyong Sop, a former de facto head of state during the rule of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.

North Korea had previously claimed no confirmed cases of the virus.

It is one of only two countries in the world that have yet to begin a COVID vaccination campaign, according to the World Health Organization.

KCNA reported at least 296,180 more people had come down with fever symptoms, and 15 more had died as of Sunday.

It did not report how many of those suspected cases had tested positive for COVID-19.