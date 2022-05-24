Log in
N.Korea reports nearly 116,000 more people with fever amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea reported nearly 116,000 more people showing fever symptoms, but no new deaths on Wednesday amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said.
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Leslie Adler)
© Reuters 2022
