Latest News
N.Korea reports nearly 116,000 more people with fever amid COVID outbreak -KCNA

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People watch a news report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea reported nearly 116,000 more people showing fever symptoms, but no new deaths on Wednesday amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
