Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea reports unknown fever cases near China border, denies COVID

08/25/2022 | 08:16am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People watch a news report on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's state media said on Thursday that a fever outbreak of unknown origin has emerged in a region bordering China, but it was not the novel coronavirus over which the country declared victory this month.

Four fever cases "suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic" were reported from Ryanggang Province near the border with China on Tuesday, prompting authorities to immediately lock down the area and mobilise medical teams, the official KCNA news agency said, citing the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters.

But a detailed analysis of the nationwide epidemic situation showed that there have been no COVID-19 cases since the country's outbreak ended early this month, KCNA said.

Still, authorities have dispatched epidemiological, virology and test experts to the area to investigate the cause of the fever cases, while imposing measures to prevent their spread, it said.

Authorities are "taking steps to trace all persons, who connected with the suspect cases, and persons going to and from the relevant area and keep them under strict medical observation," KCNA said.

After North Korea declared victory over COVID-19, it blamed South Korea for causing the outbreak and vowed "deadly retaliation" against it. South Korea denied the claim as groundless.

Officials have since scrapped a face mask mandate and other restrictions including limits on the use of public facilities except in border regions.

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

Instead, it reported daily numbers of patients with fever, a tally that rose to some 4.77 million. But it said it had registered no new such cases since July 29.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aU.N.'s Bachelet calls on Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine
RE
03:35aCRH expects 10% profit rise this year after double-digit price rises
RE
03:34aHong kong's hang seng tech index up roughly 6…
RE
03:32aHong kong shares of alibaba and meituan up more than 9% each…
RE
03:30aChina to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list
RE
03:29aEuro bounces back above parity as investor sentiment improves
RE
03:20aForeigners net buyers in Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on malaysian ringgit firm most in…
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on chinese yuan firm most since m…
RE
03:16aReuters poll - bearish positions hover at monthly highs on most…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EVS reports first half 2022 results
212/2022 Green Hydrogen Systems - Interim report H1 2022
3Delivery Hero : Half-Year Financial Report 2022
4Fortum Half-year Financial Report 2022: Second quarter dominated by Rus..
5East Timor expects Australia to back Greater Sunrise gas development vi..

HOT NEWS