Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea's currency, commodity markets in turmoil as borders stay closed - reports

06/23/2021 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - Currency exchange rates and commodity prices appear to be wildly fluctuating in North Korea as a resumption in major trade with China hasn't materialised, media reports and analysts say, increasing the hardship for residents facing food shortages.

After steadily rebounding in the first few months of the year, China's exports to North Korea in May fell to $2.71 million from $28.75 million in April, quashing hopes among traders along the border that more than a year of anti-coronavirus closures could soon ease.

North Korea is highly insular and it is difficult to pinpoint the situation within the country. But reports this week that China, its biggest ally, plans to keep pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year have cast doubt on North Korea's prospects.

In some areas, that appears to be among the factors that sparked significant volatility in foreign exchange rates and the prices of some key goods.

"The fuel and forex price swings are likely caused by the foreign trade situation," said Peter Ward, an expert on North Korea's economy.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that has tracked such indicators in North Korea for years, reported on Tuesday that North Korea's won had surged 15-20% against the U.S. dollar and China's renminbi in the space of around a week.

The swings seem driven in part by North Korean organizations and individuals selling off their dollars and yuan because the expected restart of China-North Korea trade did not materialize, the website reported, citing sources in the country.

"After years of relative stability, the wild swings in prices and internal exchange rates in recent days threaten to raise the level of popular desperation and may make reopening trade with China more difficult," a report from the U.S.-based 38 North programme, which tracks North Korea, said this week.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country's economy improved this year but called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons.

State media reported that the government would produce and distribute more grain to the people.

Daily NK reported that corn and rice prices in some of the country's major cities, including Pyongyang, have fallen after local residents received government rations. But some other areas have seen prices soar for basic supplies, the website said.

Earlier this year, some imported luxuries reappeared on store shelves in Pyongyang as border restrictions appeared to ease, but prices have shot back up again, one Western source with contacts in the city told Reuters.

Some shampoo has been selling for U.S. $200 per bottle and a kilogram of bananas for $45, NK News, which monitors North Korea, reported last week.

"From what we can learn through Asia Press and Daily NK, the food situation outside a few major cities is very bad," Ward said. "If these trends continue, we will have to start to worry about hunger and even starvation amongst North Korea's poorest."

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aJapan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri
RE
02:40aJapan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms -Yomiuri
RE
02:34aChina's EV maker Xpeng gets approval to list in Hong Kong -source
RE
02:34aSelf-driving startup WeRide deepens ties with Nissan, raises $310 million
RE
02:30aN.Korea's currency, commodity markets in turmoil as borders stay closed - reports
RE
02:28aTech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
RE
02:27aSAVE OUR SUMMER : British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry
RE
02:26aTech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
RE
02:18aIndian shares flat as tech losses offset gains in automaker stocks
RE
01:36aPRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF HOUSEHOLD FINANCIAL SAVINGS FOR Q3 : 2020-21 and Household Debt-GDP Ratio at end-December 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
3Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets
4TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
5EASYJET PLC : SAVE OUR SUMMER: British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry

HOT NEWS