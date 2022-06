SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's recent missile launches were serious provocations, South Korea's vice foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Cho Hyun-dong made the remarks after talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Seoul amid signs the North was preparing a new nuclear test for the first time since 2017.

