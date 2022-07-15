Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korea says Ukraine can't talk about sovereignty while aiding U.S

07/15/2022 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Special workshop for officials in the party life guidance sections of organisational departments of party committees at all levels of the Workers' Party of Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday that Ukraine has no right to raise sovereignty issues after joining the United States' "unjust, illegal" actions that breached Pyongyang's sovereignty.

North Korea's state media released a statement from the ministry after formally recognising two Russian-backed breakaway self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the move, calling it an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But the isolated country's foreign ministry defended the decision, saying Ukraine had already aided U.S.-led actions including sanctions over the North's weapons programmes.

North Korea has said its nuclear and missile programmes are a self defensive deterrence, and accused the United States of maintaining "hostile policy" by imposing international sanctions and holding military drills with South Korea.

"Ukraine has no the right to raise issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the ministry said.

"We will continue to strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favourably based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect."

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aSri Lanka's parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
RE
12:47aJapan hopes to restart 4 more nuclear reactors by winter
RE
12:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Higher as Traders Think Again About Aggressive Fed
DJ
12:42aSri Lanka's parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
RE
12:37aIndonesia palm oil industry urges gov't to ease export curbs as harvest to worsen oversupply
RE
12:33aANALYSIS : Credit investors see more risk ahead as recession fears rise
RE
12:28aTame inflation to keep BOJ a dovish outlier in global rate-hike rush
RE
12:25aJapan June consumer inflation seen above BOJ's target for 3rd month - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aChina Q2 pork output at highest in years after herd recovery
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS : named ‘World's Best SME Bank' by Euromoney for second time
2Aviva : global websites
3Uniqlo owner's shares reach 2022 high on profit forecast, yen
4Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
5China's June daily coal output jumps on peak summer demand

HOT NEWS