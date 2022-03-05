N.Korea test fires missiles before S.Korea election

That's according to militaries in the region and comes just days before South Korea's presidential election.

Top officials in Seoul and Tokyo separately said they detected the launch - if confirmed, it would be the ninth this year.

Japan's defence minister said Pyongyang's recent and significant development of missile technologies was not something his country could overlook.

"North Korea's series of actions, including repeated launches of missiles including ballistic missiles, threatens the peace and security of Japan, region and the international community, and it is absolutely unacceptable."

The last launch was on February 27 when North Korea said it tested systems for a reconnaissance satellite.

The South Korean military said Saturday's launch came from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located.

The country's National Security Council condemned the "unprecedented, repeated firing of ballistic missiles" and said it threatened peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The council will hold an emergency meeting over the launch - underscoring the challenges facing the winner of Wednesday's presidential election.