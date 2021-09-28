N.Korea tests new hypersonic missile as it ramps up weapon systems

* Tuesday's launch the latest in a series of new weapons
tests
* U.S., Russia recently tested lower altitude hypersonic
weapons
* Expert says speeds suggest N.Korea test may have been a
failure
SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired
off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic
missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest
in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state.
North Korea fired the missile towards the sea off its east
coast, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the
United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards"
on weapons programmes to restart diplomatic talks.
The development of the weapon system increases North Korea's
defence capabilities, KCNA said, describing the hypersonic
missile as "strategic weapon".
Unlike ballistic missiles that fly into outer space before
returning on steep trajectories, hypersonic weapons fly towards
targets at lower altitudes and can achieve more than five times
the speed of sound - or about 6,200 km per hour (3,853 miles per
hour).
The test could mean the North is joining an accelerating
race to deploy the weapon now involving the United States,
Russia and China.
North Korea has been steadily developing its weapons
systems amid an impasse over talks aimed at dismantling its
nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for U.S.
sanctions relief.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not inspect the launch,
according to the report.
"In the first test-launch, national defence scientists
confirmed the navigational control and stability of the
missile," the report said.
It said the missile, called Hwasong-8, performed to its
technical targets "including the guiding maneuverability and the
gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic
gliding warhead."
NEXT GENERATION OF ARMS
Hypersonic weapons are considered the next generation of
arms that aim to rob adversaries of reaction time and
traditional defeat mechanisms.
The United States on Monday said it has tested an
air-breathing hypersonic weapon https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-successfully-flight-tests-raytheon-hypersonic-weapon-pentagon-2021-09-27,
marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since
2013.
In July, Russia had successfully tested a Tsirkon(Zircon)
hypersonic cruise missile https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-conducts-ship-based-hypersonic-missile-test-ifax-cites-defence-ministry-2021-07-19,
a weapon President Vladimir Putin has touted as part of a new
generation of missile systems without equal in the world.
Chang Young-keun, a missile specialist at the Korea
Aerospace University, said the North's test of the hypersonic
gliding vehicle (HGV) was likely a failure, given the flight was
clocked at Mach 2.5, citing reported assessment by South Korean
military intelligence.
"The North's HGV technology is not comparable to those of
the U.S., Russia or China and for now seems to aim for
short-range that can target South Korea or Japan," Chang said.
North Korea last week said it was willing to consider
another summit with South if mutual respect between the
neighbours can be assured, following South Korean President Moon
Jae-in's call for a declaration to formally end the 1950-1953
Korean War.
The denuclearisation negotiations, initiated between former
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
in 2018, have stalled since 2019.
The two Koreas both test fired ballistic missiles on Sept 15
https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/nkorea-fired-unidentified-projectile-yonhap-citing-skorea-military-2021-09-15,
part of an arms race in which both nations have developed
increasingly sophisticated weapons while efforts prove fruitless
to get talks going on defusing tensions.
