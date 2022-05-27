N.Korea tests rivers, air, garbage as anti-COVID efforts gather steam

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - North Korean health officials are
testing rivers, lakes, the air and household wastewater and
garbage for the coronavirus as the country intensifies its fight
against its first outbreak, state media said on Friday.
The isolated country has been in a heated battle against an
unprecedented COVID wave since declaring a state of emergency
and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fueling concerns
about a lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food shortages.
State media said authorities are stepping up testing and
disinfection across the country, after reporting this week a
"stabilizing" trend in the outbreak, including signs that the a
wave of fevers was abating and a relatively low death toll.
Some 100,460 more people showed fever symptoms as of
Thursday evening, compared with nearly 400,000 about 10 days
ago, the official KCNA news agency said, citing data from the
state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever patients since April rose to
3,270,850 among the 25 million population, and a death toll to
69, up by one from a day earlier.
In another dispatch, KCNA said anti-virus offices gathered
samples from many sources to check whether areas had been
infected with COVID-19.
"Emergency anti-epidemic sectors at all levels give
precedence to the test of specimens collected in rivers and
lakes, while disinfecting hundreds of thousands of cubic meters
of sewage and thousands of tons of garbage every day and
examining and analyzing samples," KCNA said.
It did not elaborate on testing methods. North Korea said
last year it had developed its own polymerase chain reaction
(PCR) test equipment, but has never confirmed how many people
have tested positive, instead reporting the number with fever
symptoms.
Experts have said those figures could be underreported, and
make it difficult to assess the scale of the situation.
A video provided by KCNA showed a group of officials wearing
protective clothing and medical masks conveying boxes with signs
saying "specimen carrier" or "bacteria, virus tester."
Reuters was unable to independently verify information
contained in the video.
"Officials are collecting samples from people showing fever
... and testing drinks produced at water factories in Pyongyang
to ensure they are clean and safe," Jo Chol Ung, vice chief of
the Pyongyang Municipal Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Centre, said
in the footage.
