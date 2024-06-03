STORY: North Korea said on Sunday it would stop sending balloons carrying trash over the border to South Korea, which it said now had enough experience of how unpleasant it is and how much effort it takes to collect trash.

North Korea last Wednesday sent hundreds of balloons carrying garbage and what was labeled as manure across the border as what it called "gifts of sincerity."

Officials said its balloons were retaliation for a propaganda campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea, who regularly send inflatables containing anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other content across the border.

Seoul responded angrily, calling the move base and dangerous.

It was hit with another fleet of balloons this weekend.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said balloons carrying garbage such as cigarette butts, cloth, paper waste and plastic were found across the capital.

Local media showed military personnel bagging what appeared to be trash from the balloons in cordoned-off areas.

North Korea has not commented on the weekend events, but said it sent 3,500 balloons carrying 15 tons of trash in all.

Pyongyang has vowed to resume the practice if anti-North Korean leaflets are flown over again from the South.

Seoul put the weekend balloon tally at more than 700, and said it would take "unendurable" measures against North Korea for sending the trash balloons, which could include blaring propaganda from loudspeakers directed at the North, a tactic it has not employed since 2018.