N.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immaturity' in response to COVID outbreak

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
slammed his country's response to its first confirmed COVID-19
outbreak as immature, accusing government officials of
inadequacies and inertia as fever cases swept the country, state
media reported on Wednesday.
North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever
symptoms, and six more deaths after country revealed the COVID
outbreak last week. It did not say how many people had tested
positive for COVID-19.
Presiding over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers'
Party on Tuesday, Kim said the "immaturity in the state capacity
for coping with the crisis" increased the "complexity and
hardships" in fighting the pandemic, according to KCNA.
Since its first acknowledgement of the COVID-19 outbreak,
the North has reported 1.72 million patients with fever
symptoms, including 62 deaths as of Tuesday evening.
Yet the North also said the country's virus situation was
taking a "favourable turn," adding the party meeting discussed
"maintaining the good chance in the overall epidemic prevention
front."
The report did not elaborate on what grounds the North came
to such a positive assessment. The country has not started mass
vaccinations and has limited testing capabilities, leaving many
experts concerned it may be difficult to assess how widely and
rapidly the disease is spreading.
According to KCNA, North Korea has been pushing to better
handle "the collection, transport and test of specimen from
those persons with fever, while installing additional quarantine
facilities."
KCNA also said health officials have developed a COVID-19
treatment guide aimed at preventing drug overdoses and other
problems.
Officials and researchers have stepped up efforts to
"massively develop and produce drugs effective in the treatment
of the malignant virus infection and establish more rational
diagnosis and treatment methods," but KCNA did not give details
on which drugs were involved.
In the face of an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak, North Korea
has mobilised its armed forces, including 3,000 military medical
staff, for a 24-hour medicine delivery system, with 500 response
groups to confirm and treat infected patients, state media said.
State television showed large numbers of troops gathered in
a square to support anti-virus work.
A spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on
Tuesday that measures taken by Pyongyang to fight COVID-19 could
have "devastating" consequences for human rights in the country,
as restrictions to curb the virus could limit people from
getting enough food and meeting other basic needs.
South Korea has offered to send medical supplies, including
vaccines, masks and test kits, as well as technical cooperation,
to the North but Pyongyang has yet to respond.
