Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities-KCNA

04/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA state news agency reported on Sunday.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK," KCNA said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

KCNA did not say when the test took place but the North's state media usually reports on the leader's activities a day later.

The latest launch came less than a month after North Korea resumed testing its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington also say there are signs it could soon resume testing nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pNew bird flu cases identified in Pennsylvania and Utah, USDA says
RE
05:53pN.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities-KCNA
RE
05:50pUK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India
RE
05:39pN.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities-KCNA
RE
05:35pUK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India
RE
05:24pRussia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb
RE
04:35pShooting at South Carolina shopping mall leaves multiple injuries
RE
04:09pPope condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service
RE
04:09pPope condemns cruelty of Ukraine war at Easter vigil service
RE
03:54pU.S. border arrests surge to two-decade high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
2Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Starbucks CEO Schultz says days of 'false promises' are over
5Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv

HOT NEWS