N.Korean leader's sister warns Seoul against military drill with Washington

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Sunday that if South Korea
carries out a planned joint military exercise with the United
States it will damage the resolve of the two Koreas to rebuild
relations, state media KCNA reported.
Kim Yo Jong also said a recent decision to restore hotlines
between the two Koreas should not be seen as anything more than
reconnecting "physical" ties, and that it would be "thoughtless"
to assume that summits are around the corner.
Her comments come at a time when North and South Korea are
in talks to hold a summit as part of efforts to restore
relations. Washington and Seoul are due to hold a joint military
drill later in August.
"Our government and military will keep a close eye on
whether the South Koreans go ahead with the aggressive war
exercises, or make a big decision. Hope or despair? That's not
up to us," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by KCNA.
The two Koreas, still technically at war after their 1950-53
conflict ended in a ceasefire, on Tuesday reconnected hotlines
the North severed in June last year.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Editing by William Maclean)