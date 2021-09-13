N2 Packaging Systems Announces New C-Suite Leadership

Leading sustainable packaging company for the Cannabis industry taps CPG and Retail leaders Thom Brodeur and Toby Noiles as CEO and COO respectively as company positions itself for accelerated growth

N2 Packaging Systems, LLC today announced executive leadership appointments that further strengthen the company’s innovation capabilities and support its long-term growth strategy.

Thom Brodeur & Toby Noiles of N2 Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)

Thom Brodeur has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. Brodeur joins the company from emerging leader in the CBD industry – Sky Wellness where he serves as CEO. Brodeur will lead N2’s strategy, product innovation and corporate development efforts focused on driving growth in existing markets, sources of growth in new markets and long-term value creation. Brodeur’s focus will be on aggressively expanding commercialization and licensing of N2’s 2Can and Nitro Inside packaging solution along with next generation sustainable packaging solutions designed to disrupt decades-old packaging technology. Brodeur brings 25 years leadership experience in strategy, marketing, corporate development, and operations management to N2. He has served in the C-suite of companies like GoDaddy, Marketwired, Yandy.com and others.

Toby Noiles has joined as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Noiles also joins N2 from Sky Wellness where she serves as the company’s COO. Leveraging her dual citizenship in the USA and Canada, she will be responsible for building best-in-class sales, customer service, business development, fulfillment, and logistics operations for all of North America. Noiles brings more than 30 years’ experience in market development, merchandising, category expansion and customer insights with full P&L responsibility for multibillion operations for companies like Safeway, Sam’s Club and Northwest Company. Noiles will report to Brodeur.

“Thom and Toby each bring deep experience and expertise that support our strategy to advance N2’s leadership in innovative and disruptive packaging solutions for government-controlled substances and the businesses who make and sell them. They will bring our technology and intellectual property to leadership in the cannabis industry and beyond, and will position our company for the future,” said Scott Martin, N2 Founder. “Their leadership further strengthens our ability to innovate for customers and capitalize on attractive growth opportunities as we create new products, services and business models.”

Concurrent with these appointments, N2 announced that Scott Martin, Founder of N2, will remain with the company serving as the chief liaison for industry relations and in a product development and innovation advisory capacity. He will also serve on N2’s Board of Directors. Martin will report to Brodeur.

“Since the founding of N2 Packaging Systems, Scott has been an invaluable contributor to this company’s vision for disrupting the status quo through product innovation, and by acting as a champion and advocate with regulatory agencies, trade and professional associations and the organizations that define and enforce safe, secure and sustainable practices in the packaging industry. We will benefit from his contributions for many years to come,” said Brodeur.

All appointments were effective July 5, 2021.

