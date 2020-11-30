Log in
N95 Respirators Market 2020-2024- Featuring 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., among others to contribute to the market growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

11/30/2020 | 06:36am EST

11/30/2020 | 06:36am EST
The N95 respirators market is poised to grow by $ 612.82 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005160/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global N95 Respirators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the N95 respirators market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by significant demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks.

The N95 respirators market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the vendors boosting production capacity as one of the prime reasons driving the N95 respirators market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The N95 respirators market covers the following areas:

N95 Respirators Market Sizing
N95 Respirators Market Forecast
N95 Respirators Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.
  • Ansell Ltd.
  • Cambridge Mask Co.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • JIANGSU TEYIN IMP and EXP Co. Ltd.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.
  • Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc.
  • Ohlone Press LLC
  • Prestige Ameritech

     

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

  • Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The point of care diagnostics market size has the potential to grow by USD 10.69 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market’s growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Prostate Biopsy Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The prostate biopsy market size has the potential to grow by USD 380.23 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Respirators without exhalation valve - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Respirators with exhalation valve - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Ansell Ltd.
  • Cambridge Mask Co.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • JIANGSU TEYIN IMP and EXP Co. Ltd.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.
  • Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc.
  • Ohlone Press LLC
  • Prestige Ameritech

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
