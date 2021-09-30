Log in
NA Chief of Staff, Secretary General Meets with Delegation led by Head of Hellenic Side of Twinning Project Eleni Kanellopoulou

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
On September 29, the RA NA Chief of Staff, Secretary General Vahan Naribekyan met with the Delegation led Head of Hellenic Side of Twinning Project 'Strengthening of Capacity of the RA National Assembly to Further Support the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Oversight and Implementation financed by the EU' Eleni Kanellopoulou.

Welcoming the guests in parliament, Vahan Naribekyan has underlined the friendly relations existing between two countries and has expressed conviction that such meetings promote the development of bilateral ties. The Chief of Staff, Secretary General highlighted the cooperation between Armenia and Greece in the framework of Twinning project.

Thanking the Chief of Staff, Secretary General for warm reception, the guests noted that it was a great honour for them to be in the RA National Assembly, afterwards they discussed issues regarding the bilateral cooperation. Eleni Kanellopoulou conveyed the greetings from the Secretary General of Greek Parliament to Vahan Naribekyan.

Speaking about Twinning project, the guests affirmed that its implementation was launched in the previous year, the works were done in online format. And their visit to Armenia was a little postponed conditioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the snap parliamentary elections held in Armenia, as well as by the appointment of the Resident Twinning Adviser (RTA) in Yerevan.

The sides expressed readiness to discuss various issues in the framework of the project and find possible solutions.

Disclaimer

National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
