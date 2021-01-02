NAB Statement on Signing Into Law of Fallen Journalists Memorial Act12/24/2020

Log in
NAB Statement on Signing Into Law of Fallen Journalists Memorial Act

01/02/2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 24, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In response to President Donald Trump signing into law the 'Fallen Journalists Memorial Act,' which authorizes a national memorial to honor journalists who have lost their lives reporting the news, the following statement can be attributed to NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith:

'Since our nation's founding, a free press has played an integral role in reporting the facts, informing the public and holding our democratic institutions to account. Sadly, too often, journalists have made the ultimate sacrifice at home and abroad in service to the First Amendment. America's broadcasters commend Congress for passing and President Trump for signing into law the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act to commemorate those who have lost their lives reporting the news.'

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

NAB - National Association of Broadcasters published this content on 24 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 16:57:08 UTC

