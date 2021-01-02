NAB Statement on Signing Into Law of Fallen Journalists Memorial Act12/24/2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 24, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In response to President Donald Trump signing into law the 'Fallen Journalists Memorial Act,' which authorizes a national memorial to honor journalists who have lost their lives reporting the news, the following statement can be attributed to NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith:

'Since our nation's founding, a free press has played an integral role in reporting the facts, informing the public and holding our democratic institutions to account. Sadly, too often, journalists have made the ultimate sacrifice at home and abroad in service to the First Amendment. America's broadcasters commend Congress for passing and President Trump for signing into law the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act to commemorate those who have lost their lives reporting the news.'

