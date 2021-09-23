NACCD Announces 2021 Impact Award Winners

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) is proud to announce the winners of this year's esteemed Impact Awards.

"The winners represent the best and brightest our profession has to offer," said NACDD CEO John Robitscher, MPH. "We were very impressed with the quality of the nominations and with the wonderful work being done around the United States and its territories to support public health."

The Impact Awards are nominated by NACDD Members and selected by a Committee of Board Members. This year NACDD presented 12 awards:

Community Impact

Awarded to individuals or teams that have made significant impacts in a community.

Susan (Sue) Millstein , Diabetes Program Manager at the New York State Department of Health.

Diabetes Program Manager at the Department of Health. The Division of Cancer Prevention & Control at the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control.

The Oral Health Unit at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Chronic Disease Innovator

Awarded to state, tribal, or territorial Chronic Disease Units that demonstrate an innovative approach to reducing the burden of chronic disease prevention and control.

The Cancer Prevention and Control Team at the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Colorado Diabetes Program within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Health Equity Champion

Awarded to individuals and/or teams that have demonstrated progress in advancing health equity as a core value of their work and in addressing the social and economic factors that contribute to preventable health disparities, or who have applied health equity principles to improve public health practice.

Center for Chronic Care and Disease Management within the Rhode Island Department of Health.

within the Dr. Elizabeth (Lisa) McClain , Chief Wellness Officer, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

Rising Star

Awarded to a staff member in a Chronic Disease Unit who is not a director and who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation.

Amy Patel , the Overdose Prevention Program Lead at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

, the Overdose Prevention Program Lead at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Nicole Smith , a Diabetes Program Consultant at the Ohio Department of Health.

Mentor Award

Given to an outstanding professional who has guided, supported, and promoted the training and career development of other chronic disease prevention and control practitioners working in a State Health Department.

Becky DiOrio, the Diabetes Program Manager at the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Pama Joyner, a former Chronic Disease Director within the Washington Department of Health. Joyner also has held many roles within NACDD, including serving on the Board of Directors and on NACDD's Leadership and Development Committee.

ProVention Health Foundation Innovation Award

NACDD's ProVention Health Foundation presented this award to Cappa Health. Dr. Michael Tingey, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, and Ray Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, accepted the award. Cappa Health is a leader in digital therapeutics and a pioneer in providing the National Diabetes Prevention Program to those in greatest need.

Learn more about the Impact Awards and awardees at chronicdisease.org/naccd-announces-2021-impact-award-winners.

