NACD North Texas Announces New Chapter Officers and Board Members for 2021–2022

The NACD North Texas Chapter, the advocate for the profession of directorship, today announced the election of new officers and board members for 2021–2022.

Jim Skinner will serve as board chair. Skinner’s experience includes serving on the boards of directors for five publicly held companies. He has chaired audit, compensation, finance, and governance committees during his board service. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. and CarLotz Inc.

New Officer

Margot Carter will serve as the board vice chair. She currently serves as president of Living Mountain Capital, is the lead director of Installed Building Products, and sits on the board of Eagle Materials. Carter was named a 2019 Most Influential Corporate Director by Women Inc. Magazine, Top 50 Innovator and Disruptor in 2020 and 2021 by D Magazine, 2020 Outstanding Director by the Dallas Business Journal, and one of the Most Powerful Business Leaders in North Texas 2021 by D CEO.

Todd Murray will serve as board secretary. A partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, he serves as a vice president of the firm’s Securities Enforcement & Litigation Practice. Murray focuses his practice on securities litigation, director and officer fiduciary duty and corporate governance disputes, litigation involving complex accounting, accounting fraud, financial issues, and energy-related matters.

Billie Williamson will continue to serve as treasurer. She is a seasoned board professional with more than 12 years of experience serving on boards starting with the Ernst & Young Americas Board and continuing to serve 10 NYSE boards. She currently is on the boards of directors of Cushman & Wakefield, Pentair plc, Kraton Corp., and Cricut Inc.

New Board Members

New board members include Stacey Doré, Donna E. Epps, Marie L. Perry, and Debra von Storch. Doré is president and CEO of Sharyland Utilities LLC, an electric utility that owns rate-regulated transmission infrastructure in Texas. She also serves as president of Hunt Utility Services, a subsidiary of Hunt Consolidated that manages Sharyland Utilities, and as senior vice president of Power & Utilities for Hunt Energy. Doré currently serves as a director of The Williams Cos. Inc. (NYSE: WMB), where she serves on the Audit Committee and the Governance and Sustainability Committee.

Epps currently sits on the boards of Saia Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), where she serves on the Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees, and Texas Pacific Land Corp. (NYSE: TPL), where she is Audit Committee chair and serves on the Nominating and Governance Committee. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas, as well as chairperson of the Board for the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and treasurer and Finance Committee chair for Readers 2 Leaders in Dallas.

Perry is the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Brink’s U.S. and was chief financial officer, executive vice president, and chief administrative officer of Jamba Inc. (Nasdaq: JMBA) from August 2016 until September 2018 and served as its executive vice president, Finance, from May 2016 to August 2016. From 2003 to 2016, she held roles leading all aspects of the finance team at Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) including as interim CFO during a 12-month period, and most recently, as senior vice president, controller, and treasurer. Perry also held senior finance and accounting roles at American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) and KPMG LLP.

von Storch has served on the board of CSW Industrials (Nasdaq: CSWI) since January 2020 and is a member of the Audit Committee. She is a former partner of EY, having spent 38 years serving hyper-growth and Fortune 1000 companies. Since January 2021, she has served as a director of Canoo Inc., a publicly traded electric vehicle company where she chairs the Compensation Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.

Current NACD North Texas board members also include Renee Arrington, Bill Buechele, Marsha Cameron, Tracey Doi, Bella Goren, Lou Grabowsky, Ray Hemmig, Craig Jimenez, Yon Jorden, Mark King, Selena LaCroix, Cynthia Pharr Lee, Tom Leppert, Dereck McClain, Maribess Miller, Diana Peninger, Pat Priest, Don Robillard, Mark Sinclair, and Peggy Vaughan.

About NACD North Texas

NACD North Texas provides a forum for NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. NACD's 20+ chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a forum to address governance challenges in order to elevate their board’s performance. Members enjoy peer-to-peer dialogue about critical boardroom issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about NACD North Texas, please visit northtexas.NACDonline.org

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for board leadership for more than 40 years.

