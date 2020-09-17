NACE Announces Strategic Partnership with Hussey Seating Company

Hussey Seating named Official Seating Solutions Supplier of NACE

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and Hussey Seating Company, a global leader in manufacturing spectator seating solutions, announced a partnership today naming Hussey Seating Company the Official Seating Solutions Supplier of NACE.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with a leading esports organization like NACE. Partnering with them will allow us an even deeper connection with the growing collegiate esports community,” said Gary Merrill, President and CEO of Hussey Seating Company.

Hussey Seating already boasts several dedicated esports projects around the world including Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas; Fortress Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia; and The Fortress Arena at Full-Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. “As esports developed into a spectator seating sport we worked alongside key architectural partners to design a product mix for flexible spaces which accommodate multiple configurations and recover floor space to accommodate either the progression of competition or multiple events,” stated Merrill.

Hussey Seating products installed at established esports facilities have ranged from thousands of portable folding chairs to wall attached and transportable telescopic platforms. “Our engineering and design teams are able to virtually create the entire esports arena with our state of the art Revit and 3D visualization tools so our clients are able to actually see and move their products around – allowing them to collaborate, design and understand the proposed solutions to best maximize the space and revenue potential of their facility,” said Sean O’Leary, VP of Sales and Marketing at Hussey Seating Company. Currently, Hussey Seating Company offers a complete suite of Revit families and access to their 3D chair configurator on husseyseating.com for the design professionals to start visualizing their projects.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer our members a partner like Hussey Seating. Their longevity in the business combined with their solution development expertise and design services will be a great benefit to our members as educational institutions continue to develop and adapt facilities dedicated to esports,” said Michael Brooks, Executive Director of NACE.

Officially formed in 2016, NACE currently has over 170 member schools and more than 5,000 student athletes. As the only institutional association for varsity esports NACE is building the foundation for high-level competition in collegiate esports while creating new opportunities for students to gain a college education. They also provide guidance to institutions wishing to start varsity programming on their campuses. As of 2019 over 94% of varsity esports programs in the US are members of NACE.

About NACE:

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) is a nonprofit membership association organized by and on behalf of our member institutions. Together, our members are developing the structure and tools needed to advance collegiate esports in the varsity space. We are collaborating to lay the groundwork in areas such as: Eligibility, Path to Graduation, and Competition & Scholarships. NACE is the only association of varsity esports programs at colleges and universities across the U.S.

About Hussey Seating:

Hussey Seating Company is the world leader in developing and manufacturing seating solutions for the sports and entertainment, education, esports and performing arts. Innovators since 1835, this family owned business has transformed from their modest roots in steel fabrication to a global powerhouse and the most trusted seating partner in the industry. Whether it’s thousands of seats in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium for the city’s rowdiest fans, the luxurious chairs that fill the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas, or the telescopic bleachers in your local high school – venues around the world trust Hussey Seating with their biggest moments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005572/en/