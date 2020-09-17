Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NACE Announces Strategic Partnership with Hussey Seating Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Hussey Seating named Official Seating Solutions Supplier of NACE

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and Hussey Seating Company, a global leader in manufacturing spectator seating solutions, announced a partnership today naming Hussey Seating Company the Official Seating Solutions Supplier of NACE.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with a leading esports organization like NACE. Partnering with them will allow us an even deeper connection with the growing collegiate esports community,” said Gary Merrill, President and CEO of Hussey Seating Company.

Hussey Seating already boasts several dedicated esports projects around the world including Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas; Fortress Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia; and The Fortress Arena at Full-Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. “As esports developed into a spectator seating sport we worked alongside key architectural partners to design a product mix for flexible spaces which accommodate multiple configurations and recover floor space to accommodate either the progression of competition or multiple events,” stated Merrill.

Hussey Seating products installed at established esports facilities have ranged from thousands of portable folding chairs to wall attached and transportable telescopic platforms. “Our engineering and design teams are able to virtually create the entire esports arena with our state of the art Revit and 3D visualization tools so our clients are able to actually see and move their products around – allowing them to collaborate, design and understand the proposed solutions to best maximize the space and revenue potential of their facility,” said Sean O’Leary, VP of Sales and Marketing at Hussey Seating Company. Currently, Hussey Seating Company offers a complete suite of Revit families and access to their 3D chair configurator on husseyseating.com for the design professionals to start visualizing their projects.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer our members a partner like Hussey Seating. Their longevity in the business combined with their solution development expertise and design services will be a great benefit to our members as educational institutions continue to develop and adapt facilities dedicated to esports,” said Michael Brooks, Executive Director of NACE.

Officially formed in 2016, NACE currently has over 170 member schools and more than 5,000 student athletes. As the only institutional association for varsity esports NACE is building the foundation for high-level competition in collegiate esports while creating new opportunities for students to gain a college education. They also provide guidance to institutions wishing to start varsity programming on their campuses. As of 2019 over 94% of varsity esports programs in the US are members of NACE.

About NACE:

The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) is a nonprofit membership association organized by and on behalf of our member institutions. Together, our members are developing the structure and tools needed to advance collegiate esports in the varsity space. We are collaborating to lay the groundwork in areas such as: Eligibility, Path to Graduation, and Competition & Scholarships. NACE is the only association of varsity esports programs at colleges and universities across the U.S.

About Hussey Seating:

Hussey Seating Company is the world leader in developing and manufacturing seating solutions for the sports and entertainment, education, esports and performing arts. Innovators since 1835, this family owned business has transformed from their modest roots in steel fabrication to a global powerhouse and the most trusted seating partner in the industry. Whether it’s thousands of seats in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium for the city’s rowdiest fans, the luxurious chairs that fill the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas, or the telescopic bleachers in your local high school – venues around the world trust Hussey Seating with their biggest moments.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aDeacom Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
GL
10:17aCORRECTION : Virus Outbreak-Toilet Paper story
AQ
10:17aCBL PROPERTIES : Joins Time to Vote Movement
BU
10:16aMARSTON : CMA Inquiry Into Joint Venture Between Carlsberg UK And Marston's
AQ
10:16aURBAN SKIN RX : ® Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors
PR
10:16aFan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Rising Demand for Compactly Designed Electronics to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:16aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
BU
10:15aCHARLES SCHWAB : CFTC DSIO Grants Relief For Capital Treatment Of DTLs By FCMs
AQ
10:15aPODCAST : Women @ RopesTalk: Conversation With Chika Hirata, Takeda Japan
AQ
10:15aAT&T Vows Carbon Neutrality, Braces for Severe Weather
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..
5CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group