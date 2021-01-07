NACHC National Association of Community Health C : A New Year, A New Fight

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, Community Health Centers confront new challenges and a year that will hopefully look a lot different than the last. With passage of the stimulus package in the closing days of the year, health centers have some resources. President Trump signed into law on December 27, 2020, a massive spending bill that includes $1.4 trillion in government funding through the remainder of FY 2021 and $900+ billion in emergency COVID-19 relief. The funding package also includes Surprise Billing legislation. The bill passed Congress by a vote of 359-53 in the House and 91-7 in the Senate. Read details and learn about how the vaccination rollout is going in our new blog. Attachments Original document

