NAIC Elects 2022 Officers

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected officers for 2022 today during its Fall 2021 National Meeting plenary.

The following officers were elected for 2022:

President: Idaho Insurance Director Dean L. Cameron

Dean L. Cameron was appointed Director of the Department of Insurance by Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter. He took office on June 15, 2015. At the time of his appointment as Director, Cameron was serving his 13th term as senator for District 27 as the most senior member of the Idaho Senate. He was serving his 8th term as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which meets jointly with the House Appropriations Committee to set the budget for the state of Idaho. Cameron became licensed in life insurance and health insurance while attending college. He passed the Series 6 and Series 63 exams and also has his property/casualty (P/C) license. Cameron is a third-generation agent.

In addition to his role as Director of Idaho's Department of Insurance, Cameron currently serves on the following NAIC Executive Committees: Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance (Co-Chair); Government Relations Executive Leadership Council (Vice Chair); Innovation and Technology Executive Task Force; Long-Term Care Insurance Executive Task Force; Speed to Market Executive Working Group; Long-Term Care Insurance Multistate Rate Review Executive Subgroup; Audit Committee; and the Internal Administration Executive 1 Subcommittee (Vice Chair).



President-Elect: Missouri Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers

Chlora Lindley-Myers was appointed Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. She was confirmed by the Missouri Senate April 13, 2017. She has served in several senior positions in the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of government. In addition to Missouri, she has worked for both the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, and for the NAIC. Lindley-Myers is licensed to practice law in various states, including Missouri. She has been awarded the Robert Dineen Award and the Al Greer Award. She currently serves on the following NAIC Executive Committees: Audit Committee; Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance (Co-Vice Chair); Government Relations Executive Leadership Council; Innovation and Technology Executive Task Force; Long-Term Care Insurance Executive Task Force; Internal Administration Executive 1 Subcommittee; and the Information Systems Executive 1 Task Force.

Vice President: Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais

Andrew N. Mais was nominated as Connecticut's 33rd Insurance Commissioner by Governor Ned Lamont and began serving on March 4, 2019. Prior to becoming Commissioner Mais was a member of Deloitte's Center for Financial Services, primarily focused on the insurance sector from a global perspective. Prior to working at Deloitte, Mais was a Director at the New York State Insurance Department (NYSID). He served four governors as part of the NYSID's Sr. Leadership Team through numerous events including the financial crisis of 2008 and major state and federal changes in health insurance regulations and laws. Before joining the NYSID, he served as director of a Connecticut nonprofit. Mais has led discussions in several forums on race, diversity, and inclusion at the state level and within the insurance industry and in insurance practices. He has also joined the efforts led by Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to address social inequities in Connecticut, including the Council on Women and Girls and cultural competency initiatives. Mais currently serves on the following NAIC Executive Committees: Audit Committee (Chair); Internal Administration Executive 1 Subcommittee; Climate and Resiliency Executive Task Force; Government Relations Executive Leadership Council; Innovation and Technology Executive Task Force; Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Executive Working Group; E-Commerce (EX) Working Group; Long-Term Care Insurance Executive Task Force; Long-Term Care Insurance Multistate Rate Review Executive Subgroup; and the Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance (Co-Vice Chair).

Secretary-Treasurer: North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread

Jon Godfread - was elected North Dakota's 22nd Insurance Commissioner on November 8, 2016. In service to the citizens of North Dakota, Godfread has prioritized consumer advocacy, ensuring North Dakotans are better aware of the services offered by the Insurance Department beyond industry regulation. He has also worked to restructure the department for efficient, effective use of tax-payer dollars, along with employee satisfaction.



On a national level, Godfread has been an active voice in discussions about insurance regulations including use of technology, air ambulance service, and healthcare reinsurance. He currently chairs the NAIC's Innovation and Technology Task Force.

Prior to serving as Insurance Commissioner, Godfread was most recently Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Greater North Dakota Chamber in Bismarck. His background also includes banking and professional athletics. He has held prominent roles in discussions around the federal Affordable Care Act, across-the-board tax reductions for North Dakotans, creation of the North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund, K–12 education efforts and more.

Godfread earned a law degree and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Dakota. He earned his bachelor's degree in business with honors from the University of Northern Iowa. Godfread currently serves on the following NAIC Executive Committees: Innovation and Technology Executive Task Force (Chair); Government Relations Executive Leadership Council; Special Executive Committee on Race and Insurance; Climate and Resiliency Executive Task Force; Long-Term Care Insurance Executive Task Force; Speed to Market Executive Working Group; Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Executive Working Group;

The newly elected officers will assume their duties on Jan. 3, 2022. The election of officers is held annually during the NAIC's Fall National Meeting.

NAIC members also elected 2022 Zone Officers during the Fall National Meeting.

Northeast Zone

Chair – Commissioner Gary Anderson (MA)

Vice Chair – Commissioner Kathleen Birrane (MD)

Sec-Treasurer – Commissioner Trinidad Navarro (DE)

Southeast Zone

Chair – Commissioner Scott White (VA)

Vice Chair – Commissioner Carter Lawrence (TN)

Secretary- Commissioner Treasurer – Jim Donelon (LA)

Midwest Zone

Chair – Commissioner Glen Mulready (OK)

Vice Chair – Commissioner Doug Ommen (IA)

Secretary-Treasurer – Director Anita Fox (MI)

Strategic Planning Steering Committee

Commissioner Grace Arnold (MN) replaces Mark Afable (WI)

Western Zone (no change to 2021 zone officers)

Chair – Director Lori Wing-Heier (AK)

Vice Chair – Commissioner Michael Conway (CO)

Secretary-Treasurer – Commissioner Andrew Stolfi (OR)

