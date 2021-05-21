Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAMA Announces Speaker Lineup for The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water

05/21/2021 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARLINGTON, Va. - Today, the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) released the education lineup for The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water, August 18-20 in New Orleans, La. With 30 sessions featuring more than 70 speakers, the program gives attendees exclusive access to powerful insights that will help meet consumer needs in a post-pandemic world.

'As cities and states reopen, operators are navigating significant shifts in the marketplace - the way people work, live and play has changed,' said Ben White, director of education and training, NAMA. 'We know it's critical to offer education sessions that look toward the future - we'll uncover new trends, explore innovations and provide insights that support operators' pursuit of serving consumers and communities.'

The coexistence of The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water offers attendees the opportunity to experience the historical excellence of Coffee Tea & Water education sessions together with the one-of-a-kind tradeshow floor.

Designed to deliver a forward-looking experience, content is focused on five tracks : Investigating Innovations, Community Connection, Taking Trends to the Bank, Successful Selling Post Pandemic and Workforce Development.

From sessions like The Foodie Revolution, which will explore consumer enthusiasm for Instagram-worthy foods, to Increasing Profitability Through Premiumization of Coffee Services, focused on equipment enhancement and ingredients for success, The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water puts expert-driven business solutions and growth strategies at attendees' fingertips.

To view the detailed session schedule, speaker list and more visit: www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow21/2021-education-sessions/

Curated sessions for Coffee Tea & Water attendees can be viewed here:

www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow21/2021-ctw-sessions/

NAMA encourages operators to take advantage of early-bird pricing for registration, available now until June 17.

###

Disclaimer

NAMA - National Automatic Merchandising Association published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aFutures extend recovery ahead of U.S. business surveys
RE
08:27aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE  : Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
08:27aCONDUENT INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:27aHEALTHSTREAM INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:27aEPISODE #7 OF PHISHY BUSINESS : Generation Z – the Born Digital Generation with Bob Wigley
PU
08:27aVIA OPTRONICS  : Announces Acquisition of Germaneers (Form 6-K)
PU
08:26aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT  : Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
EQ
08:26aMagnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
DJ
08:25aApril 2021 crude steel production
PU
08:24aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL  : Pope Francis to get first electric popemobile from U.S. firm Fisker
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside
3Oil set for weekly loss on Iran nuclear talks
4AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC : AMIGO : UK lender Amigo's shares tumble as future in limbo
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks flat as Richemont jump offsets UK slide

HOT NEWS