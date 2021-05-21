NAMA Announces Speaker Lineup for The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water

ARLINGTON, Va. - Today, the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) released the education lineup for The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water, August 18-20 in New Orleans, La. With 30 sessions featuring more than 70 speakers, the program gives attendees exclusive access to powerful insights that will help meet consumer needs in a post-pandemic world.

'As cities and states reopen, operators are navigating significant shifts in the marketplace - the way people work, live and play has changed,' said Ben White, director of education and training, NAMA. 'We know it's critical to offer education sessions that look toward the future - we'll uncover new trends, explore innovations and provide insights that support operators' pursuit of serving consumers and communities.'

The coexistence of The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water offers attendees the opportunity to experience the historical excellence of Coffee Tea & Water education sessions together with the one-of-a-kind tradeshow floor.

Designed to deliver a forward-looking experience, content is focused on five tracks : Investigating Innovations, Community Connection, Taking Trends to the Bank, Successful Selling Post Pandemic and Workforce Development.

From sessions like The Foodie Revolution, which will explore consumer enthusiasm for Instagram-worthy foods, to Increasing Profitability Through Premiumization of Coffee Services, focused on equipment enhancement and ingredients for success, The NAMA Show and Coffee Tea & Water puts expert-driven business solutions and growth strategies at attendees' fingertips.

To view the detailed session schedule, speaker list and more visit: www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow21/2021-education-sessions/

Curated sessions for Coffee Tea & Water attendees can be viewed here:

www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow21/2021-ctw-sessions/

NAMA encourages operators to take advantage of early-bird pricing for registration, available now until June 17.

