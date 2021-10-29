NANO 2 Meet You! VOOPOO DRAG NANO 2 is Launched With a Bang!

On the 18th of October, VOOPOO officially announced the overseas launch of the new DRAG NANO 2 product. After two years, the second generation of the NANO series has been launched, with a striking design and multiple advanced technologies such as three gears of output and top e-juice filling. The NANO 2 is a double upgrade in terms of value and features.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005148/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Leaked manuscript sparks debate

A couple of weeks ago, a design document named U055 was leaked on major vape sites and has sparked a lot of interest and speculation. However, this leak has created a lot of buzz on the Internet and vape celebrities and KOLs have been enthusiastically chattering about it, which shows just how attractive and innovative the new NANO 2 is, and how it fits in perfectly with its "A New Big Deal" slogan.

Trendsetting design

The most impressive aspect of the NANO 2 is its "trendy statement" design. Whether you're in a sporty skateboarding neighborhood or on a neon RAP stage, the NANO 2, with its own lanyard, will make you the cool guy in the crowd, enjoying vaping anytime, anywhere. A breakthrough in design, the NANO 2 not only meets all of the vaper's vaping needs but will also become a must-have fashion item for hipsters.

Infinite airflow and adjustable power sets the market alight

According to VOOPOO CEO, Everest, "the Drag Nano 2 is not only the flagship product of VOOPOO in the POD category but is also the strategic product of the company for this year, with a leap forward in performance from previous similar products." Infinite airflow and adjustable power were originally an advanced technology exclusive to MOD products, but after many trials and with the continuous efforts of the VOOPOO researchers, it has been successfully applied to the NANO 2.

Founded in 2017, VOOPOO has rapidly grown within a short period of time and is now selling worldwide. VOOPOO is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, design, production and brand operations. It has four flagship product series: DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V Series.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

For more information, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/, and follow our IG, Facebook and TikTok pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005148/en/