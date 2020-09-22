Log in
NANO-X IMAGING LTD. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

09/22/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities during the period from August 21, 2020 through September 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd., you may, no later than November 16 , 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.   Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

  • Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated;

  • Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines;

  • Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and

  • as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Nano-X “is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.21, or nearly 23%, to close at $38.00 per share on September 15, 2020,

Today. Nano-X Imaging fell to as low as $22.30 per share, intraday, as much as 22% to the lowest in after Muddy Waters named the company a short in a new report, comparing it to Nikola. It came a week after Citron released their negative call on the Company.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
