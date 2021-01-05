Log in
NANTKWEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of NK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/05/2021 | 05:37pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with ImmunityBio, Inc.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 21, 2020, NantKwest announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by the ImmunityBio in an all-stock reverse merger. Pursuant to the merger agreement, ImmunityBio stockholders will receive 0.8190 shares of NantKwest common stock for each share of ImmunityBio common stock owned. At the close of the merger, ImmunityBio stockholder will own 72% of the combined company, while former NantKwest stockholders will own just 28%. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that NantKwest’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for NantKwest’s stockholders.

If you own shares of NantKwest and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 


