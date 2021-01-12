Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAPA to Provide Anesthesia Services at Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta, Expanding Relationship with Piedmont Fayette Hospital

01/12/2021 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective January 4, 2021, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) will deliver anesthesia services to the Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Fayetteville, Georgia. The AAACH-accredited ASC offers orthopedic surgeries, physical therapy, physiatry, and pain management in a facility conveniently located on the campus of Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where NAPA currently provides anesthesia care. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at over 500 hospitals and ASCs in 20 states.

In this new partnership between NAPA, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta, and Piedmont Fayette, NAPA anesthesia clinicians will support orthopedic surgeries in the ASC’s three operating rooms (ORs), including total joint rehabilitation and reconstruction, as well as surgeries for a wide range of musculoskeletal illnesses and injuries.

Wyndham Mortimer, MD, NAPA’s Corporate Medical Director for Piedmont Fayette Hospital, said: “We are pleased to be expanding NAPA’s relationship with Piedmont Fayette and look forward to serving the surgeons and patients at OrthoAtlanta’s Fayetteville ASC. Piedmont Orthopedics chose NAPA as its anesthesia partner for this site because NAPA has the scale to provide flexible staffing that will accommodate the ASC’s surgical scheduling, as well as a deep commitment to quality and safety, and a proven ability to exceed both clinical and operational expectations. NAPA will also implement a regional anesthesia program that will enhance the ASC’s ability to provide exceptional patient experiences.”

Rebecca Downey, MD, Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA’s Southeast Region, added: “This partnership will create greater continuity of anesthesia care and OR operations on the Piedmont Fayette campus. As an anesthesia leader in quality improvement, NAPA shares clinical best practices across its national network and deploys its robust compliance and reporting tools to promote patient safety and satisfaction. Additionally, NAPA clinicians are highly skilled at instilling OR efficiencies that keep healthcare facilities running smoothly, further satisfying patients and administrators alike.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia
As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies. We serve more three million patients annually at 500+ health care facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

Media Contact
Nayeem Sayed, Vice President of Marketing
North American Partners in Anesthesia
P: (516) 945-3176
E: NSayed@napaanesthesia.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:52aSPINEWAY : Calendrier financier 2021
PU
06:52aUNITED UTILITIES : Key corporate dates 2021
PU
06:52aBECTON DICKINSON AND : Sees Strong 1Q Revenue, Boosts 2021 Guidance
DJ
06:51aAMAZON COM : Men, women not so different when it comes to shopping behavior
AQ
06:51aODP : Staples pursues Office Depot for a third time
AQ
06:51aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST UK EQUITY SHARE PORTFOLIO : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:51aVEDANTA BIOSCIENCES : Announces $25 Million Investment from Pfizer Inc.
BU
06:51aPURETECH HEALTH : Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces $25 Million Investment from Pfizer Inc.
BU
06:50aDollar holds firm as Treasury yield jumps, spurring rebound
RE
06:50aChinese Banks Issued $194.4 Billion New Loans in December, Less Than Expected
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
2Wall St ends lower with Washington turmoil, earnings in view
3ANALYSIS: Value stocks surge boosts 2020's losers as investors bet on economic revival
4Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business - NYT
5Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ