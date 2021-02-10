Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NARSSA.ORG Launches Virtual Business Center for Registered Social Security Analysts

02/10/2021 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, the nation's leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has launched its virtual business center on NARSSA.ORG. The new online platform serves as a one-stop-shop for Registered Social Security Analysts® (RSSAs) offering Social Security advisory services to their clients.

It is estimated that only 4% of eligible Social Security recipients are maximizing their benefits. With 10,000 people a day reaching Social Security eligibility, and with over 70 million baby boomers, the need for Social Security advice is unprecedented. RSSAs have the expertise and training to provide this critical and high-demand analytical service.

The NARSSA virtual business center supports RSSAs with a full suite of business services including continuing education and training, business development tools, and a client relationship management solution. Other unique attributes include access to Microsoft Office 365, leading edge Social Security maximization software, RSSA branded marketing materials, invoicing and payment solutions, coaching and advisory support services, and the RSSA proprietary SECA Tax Savings Calculator.

The platform's proprietary SECA Tax Savings Calculator is used to determine how much a business owner 50 years and older can save annually on employer and employee Social Security taxes without sacrificing future benefits. Potential annual savings for the business owner and lifetime savings in Social Security benefits can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

To learn more about this platform and becoming an RSSA®, please visit www.narssa.org.

About NARSSA
Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial advisors with a 5-course online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board, and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial advisors have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

Media Contact:
David Splivalo
david.splivalo@rssa.com
1.559.579.0250 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/narssaorg-launches-virtual-business-center-for-registered-social-security-analysts-301225403.html

SOURCE National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:49aGOOD GREEK MOVING & STORAGE : Congratulates the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl LV Victory
PR
02:48aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bonvoy Mobile App Refreshed to Offer a More Intuitive and Personalized Experience in Anticipation of Increased Desire for Travel
PU
02:48aMASTERCRAFT BOAT : Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results
PU
02:48aINTERFACE : Resilient Design Principles to Reshape the Built Environment
PU
02:48aALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES : announces update to its OTC Listing
PU
02:48aConsumer Price Index
PU
02:48aReal Earnings
PU
02:48aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG® Hotels & Resorts announces its first opening of 2021 in India with Holiday Inn Chandigarh Zirakpur
PU
02:48aBEAZLEY : launches contingency policy suite for film production
PU
02:48aTotal's Green Rebranding Seen Supported by Credible Strategy, Investments
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ