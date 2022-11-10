Advanced search
NASA Assesses Moon Rocket Following Hurricane Nicole

11/10/2022 | 05:55pm EST
By Micah Maidenberg


The National Aeronautics and Space Administration plans to step up inspections of its Artemis moon rocket and lunar-orbit vehicle after letting them ride out Hurricane Nicole on a Kennedy Space Center launch pad, a senior agency official said Thursday.

Jim Free, an associate administrator for the agency's unit focused on exploration-systems development, said in a statement that teams had identified what he said was "very minor damage" as they used cameras to analyze how the vehicles, as well as related ground infrastructure, fared in the storm.

"The team will conduct additional onsite walk down inspections of the vehicle soon," he said in the statement, which was posted to his Twitter account.

A NASA spokeswoman confirmed the statement Mr. Free posted to Twitter.

Mr. Free defended NASA's decision to leave the SLS rocket and Orion on the launch pad during Hurricane Nicole. Sensors at the pad detected peak wind gusts of up to 82 miles per hour at a certain height, within the rocket's capability, he said.

NASA had previously said the rocket could handle 85 mile-per-hour winds at that height.

The agency had rolled the massive rocket to the pad in anticipation of potentially launching it for the Artemis I uncrewed flight as soon as Nov. 14, but called off that attempt due to the storm.

Returning the vehicle to a facility at Kennedy "was deemed to be too risky in high winds, and the team decided the launch pad was the safest place for the rocket to weather the storm," Mr. Free said.

NASA has previously said it plans to try to use the SLS rocket to blast Orion without crew on board to an orbit around the moon in the early morning hours of Nov. 16.

The rocket's main stage was developed by Boeing Co., while Lockheed Martin Corp. is the main contractor for the Orion spacecraft on top.


Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING 5.24% 177.58 Delayed Quote.-15.75%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.15% 490.77 Delayed Quote.39.03%
