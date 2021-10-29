Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NASA, National Geographic Partner to Show Inside Artemis Moon Mission

10/29/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected National Geographic to help tell the story of Artemis II, the first Artemis flight that will carry astronauts around the Moon and back to Earth aboard the agency's Orion spacecraft.

Following a competitive selection process, NASA and National Geographic entered into a non-reimbursable (no-exchange-of-funds) Space Act Agreement to collaborate on compact, lightweight audiovisual hardware to fly inside Orion and related support for the project.

"Returning humans to the Moon with Artemis II will inspire the next generation of explorers," said Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, who served as the selection official. "This time, we are bringing partners and technologies that will create additional opportunities for the world to share in the experience along with our astronauts."

National Geographic plans to leverage its portfolio of media assets, including magazines, social and digital content, and television programming, for engagement opportunities. Those would include capabilities for creating an immersive experience aboard Orion to share the story of human exploration of the Moon.

In November 2020, NASA called for proposals to collaborate on unique public engagement, starting with Artemis II. National Geographic media company responded with a proposal to use content captured during the mission to create a multi-platform story-telling campaign aimed at a global audience.

Artemis mission activities will include Artemis I, an uncrewed flight test that will launch Orion on the NASA's Space Launch System rocket to orbit the Moon and return to Earth. Artemis II will carry a crew aboard Orion, paving the way for future missions to send the first woman and first person of color to the surface of the Moon. Subsequent missions will explore more of the Moon and test the technologies and procedures needed for human exploration of Mars.

Learn more about NASA's Artemis program at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-national-geographic-partner-to-show-inside-artemis-moon-mission-301412182.html

SOURCE NASA


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:11pBANKFINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:11pMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:11pD-MARKET ELEKTRONIC HIZMETLER INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
04:11pFifth Third Bancorp to Attend BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
04:11pD-MARKET ELEKTRONIC HIZMETLER INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
04:11pOFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
BU
04:10pDATCHAT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pAPPLOVIN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pOPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"