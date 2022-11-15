NASA prepares for third attempt at Artemis lunar rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ground teams at
Kennedy Space Center prepared on Tuesday for a third try at
launching NASA's towering, next-generation moon rocket, the
debut flight of the U.S. space agency's Artemis lunar program,
50 years after Apollo's last moon mission.
The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was due
to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:04 a.m. EST
(0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day
voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.
NASA flight-readiness crews were eager for success after 10
weeks beset by engineering difficulties, two hurricanes and two
trips from the spacecraft's hangar to its launch pad.
Two previous launch attempts, on Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, were
aborted because of fuel line leaks and other technical problems
that NASA has since resolved. While moored to its launch pad
last week, the rocket endured fierce winds and rains from
Hurricane Nicole, forcing a two-day flight postponement.
Post-storm inspections found the hurricane had torn off a
strip of ultra-thin protective sealant from Orion's exterior,
but NASA officials said Monday night the damage was minor and
posed negligible risk to the launch.
Weather is always a factor beyond NASA's control. The latest
forecast on Monday called for a 90% chance of favorable
conditions during Wednesday's two-hour launch window, according
to the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral.
Dubbed Artemis I, the mission marks the first flight of the
SLS rocket and the Orion capsule together, built under NASA
contracts with Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp
, respectively.
It also signals a major change in direction for NASA's
post-Apollo human spaceflight program, after decades focused on
low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space
Station. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PPRsbN)
SUCCESSOR TO APOLLO
Named for the Greek goddess of the hunt - and Apollo's twin
sister - Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface
as early as 2025.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during six Apollo
missions from 1969 to 1972, the only spaceflights yet to place
humans on the lunar surface. But Apollo, born of the U.S.-Soviet
space race during the Cold War, was less science-driven than
Artemis.
The new moon program has enlisted commercial partners such
as Elon Musk's SpaceX and the space agencies of Europe, Canada
and Japan to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a
stepping stone to even more ambitious human voyages to Mars.
Getting the SLS-Orion spacecraft off the ground is a key
first step. Its first voyage is intended to put the
5.75-million-pound vehicle through its paces in a rigorous test
flight, pushing its design limits to prove the spacecraft is
suitable to fly astronauts.
If the mission succeeds, a crewed Artemis II flight around
the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed within a
few more years by the program's first lunar landing of
astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.
Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world,
the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system the
U.S. space agency has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo
era.
Barring last-minute difficulties, the launch countdown
should end with the rocket's four main R-25 engines and its twin
solid-rocket boosters igniting to produce 8.8 million pounds of
thrust, sending the spacecraft streaking skyward.
About 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket's upper stage
will propel Orion out of Earth orbit on course for a 25-day
flight that brings it to within 60 miles of the lunar surface
before sailing 40,000 miles (64,374 km) beyond the moon and back
to Earth. The capsule is expected to splash down in the Pacific
on Dec. 11.
Although no humans will be aboard, Orion will carry a
simulated crew of three - one male and two female mannequins -
fitted with sensors to measure radiation levels and other
stresses that real-life astronauts would experience.
A top objective for the mission is to test the durability of
Orion's heat shield during re-entry as it hits Earth's
atmosphere at 24,500 miles (39,429 km) per hour, or 32 times the
speed of sound, on its return from lunar orbit - much faster
than re-entries of capsules returning from the space station.
The heat shield is designed to withstand re-entry friction
expected to raise temperatures outside the capsule to nearly
5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 Celsius).
More than a decade in development with years of delays and
budget overruns, the SLS-Orion spacecraft has so far cost NASA
least $37 billion, including design, construction, testing and
ground facilities. NASA's Office of Inspector General has
projected total Artemis costs will run to $93 billion by 2025.
NASA defends the program as a boon to space exploration that
has generated tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars
in commerce.
(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral, Fla., and Steve
Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Gerry Doyle)