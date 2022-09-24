Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida

09/24/2022 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NASA's next-generation moon rocket stands on launch complex 39B as it is prepared for launch in Florida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NASA said on Saturday that it was scrapping Tuesday's plans to launch Artemis, the U.S. return to the moon after five decades, noting concerns about a tropical storm headed to Florida.

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Apart from weather and technical challenges like a fuel leak, Artemis I, the uncrewed test flight, signals a major turning point for NASA's post-Apollo human spaceflight program, after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station. [L1N30A063] Artemis will be headed to the moon, as a stepping stone for a future flight to Mars.

Named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface as early as 2025, though many experts believe that time frame will likely slip.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aGermany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia
RE
11:37aComplaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder
RE
11:35aNASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida
RE
11:17aPoland says Baltic Pipe gas supplies may be double expected level in Q4
RE
11:17aSaudi Arabia to invest $10 billion in local infrastructure projects - state TV
RE
11:03aAir traffic controllers suspend strike in West and Central Africa
RE
10:45aArizona abortion ruling will set women back 'more than a century' - White House
RE
10:39aDisplaced Mariupol residents protest against referendum
RE
10:25aMazda discussing ending production in Russia - Nikkei
RE
10:13aMagnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes northern sumatra, indonesia reg…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
2China bond funds restrict inflows as investors pile in to take shelter
3UK market meltdown? Nothing to see here, Treasury minister says
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-ON SEPT 21-22, RUSSIA STRUCK PECHENIHY…
5Petrobras : on Route 3 Integrated Project

HOT NEWS