NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon

Dec 11 (Reuters) -
NASA's Orion capsule barreled through Earth's atmosphere and
splashed down in the Pacific ocean on Sunday after making an
uncrewed voyage around the moon, winding up the inaugural
mission of the U.S. agency's Artemis lunar program 50 years to
the day after Apollo's final moon landing.
The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, carrying a simulated crew
of three mannequins wired with sensors, plunked down in the
ocean at 9:40 a.m. PST (1740 GMT) off Mexico's Baja California
peninsula, executing a key demonstration of how future lunar
astronauts would safely return to Earth.
"From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil
waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of NASA's journey to
the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth," said Rob
Navias, a NASA commentator speaking on a live stream.
The splashdown capped a 25-day mission less than a week
after passing about 79 miles (127 km) above the moon in a lunar
fly-by, and came about two weeks after reaching its farthest
point in space, nearly 270,000 miles (434,500 km) from Earth.
The capsule at 9 a.m. PST committed to its fiery,
20-minute plunge at 24,500 miles per hour (39,400 kph) into
Earth's atmosphere when it shedded its service module, exposing
a heatshield that reached peak temperatures of nearly 5,000
degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius).
Orion blasted off on Nov. 16 from the Kennedy Space Center
at Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop NASA's towering next-generation
Space Launch System (SLS), now the world's most powerful rocket
and the biggest NASA has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo
era.
The debut SLS-Orion voyage kicked off Apollo's successor
program, Artemis, aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar
surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as
a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.
By coincidence, the return to Earth of Artemis I unfolded on
the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 moon landing of Gene
Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on Dec. 11, 1972. They were the last
of 12 NASA astronauts to walk on the moon during a total of six
Apollo missions starting in 1969.
Re-entry marked the single most critical phase of Orion's
journey, testing whether its newly designed heat shield can
withstand atmospheric friction and safely protect astronauts
that would be on board.
"It is our priority-one objective," NASA's Artemis I mission
manager Mike Sarafin said at a briefing last week. "There is no
arc-jet or aerothermal facility here on Earth capable of
replicating hypersonic re-entry with a heat shield of this
size."
If Artemis I is deemed a success, a crewed Artemis II flight
around the moon and back could come as early as 2024, followed
within a few more years by the program's first lunar landing of
astronauts, one of them a woman, with Artemis III.
Though the capsule encountered some unexpected communication
blackouts and an electrical issue during its voyage around the
moon, NASA has given high marks to the performance of both SLS
and Orion so far, boasting that they exceeded the U.S. space
agency's expectations.
(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington; Writing and
additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Marguerita Choy)