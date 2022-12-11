Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

NASA's Orion capsule splashes down, capping Artemis I mission

12/11/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: NASA's Orion capsule barreled through Earth's atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific ocean on Sunday...

capping the inaugural mission of the U.S. Agency's new Artemis lunar program - 50 years to the day after Apollo's final moon landing.

NASA COMMENTATOR ROB NAVIAS: "From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of NASA's journey to the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth."

The splashdown capped a 25-day mission less than a week after passing about 79 miles above the moon in a lunar fly-by...

The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule carried a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors.

It plunked down in the ocean off Mexico's Baja California peninsula, demonstrating a high-stakes homecoming before flying its first crew of astronauts around the moon - which could come as early as 2024.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson:

"We are adventurers, We are explorers, we always have a frontier, And that frontier is to continue exploring the heavens."

Re-entry marked the single most critical phase of Orion's journey, testing whether its newly designed heat shield can withstand atmospheric friction and safely protect the astronauts that would be on board.

The Artemis program is aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a steppingstone to future human exploration of Mars.

It also marks a major turning point for NASA, redirecting its human spaceflight program beyond low-Earth orbit after decades focused on space shuttles and the International Space Station.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:54pNASA's Orion capsule splashes down, capping Artemis I mission
RE
05:53pZelenskiy thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' help to Ukraine
RE
05:41pGSK Presents New Data Underscore The Potential For Durable, Clinically Important Responses With Momelotinib
RE
05:41pGSK - ADDITIONAL AnalyseS FROM MOMENTUM SUGGEST THAT TRANSFUSION…
RE
05:41pGsk - data from phase iii trial show majority of patients treate…
RE
05:40pNew data at ash underscore the potential for durable, clinically…
RE
05:35pBritish trade minister heads to India to kick off new round of trade talks
RE
05:25pFunds stage record exit of CBOT soyoil and sell most corn since 2019 -Braun
RE
05:11pPakistan says Afghan forces kill six in cross-border fire
RE
05:02pKing Charles releases photo for first Christmas card as monarch
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some Russian soldiers in Ukraine unhappy with top brass - nationalist b..
2Volkwagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China - media report
3Ukraine regional official says strike hits Wagner group headquarters
4Kremlin says Minsk deals failure led to Russia's Ukraine offensive
5U.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling ..

HOT NEWS