NASA's Orion capsule splashes down in Pacific after uncrewed Artemis moon voyage

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - NASA'S Orion capsule
zoomed through Earth's atmosphere and splashed down in the
Pacific ocean on Sunday, the U.S. space agency confirmed,
capping a 25-day voyage around the moon and back as part of
NASA's first Artemis mission.
The gumdrop-shaped capsule splashed down on time at 9:40
a.m. PST (1740 GMT) off the coast of Mexico's Baja California
peninsula after deploying various sets of parachutes to brake
its speedy return from space.
(Reporting by Joey Roulette
Editing by Marguerita Choy)