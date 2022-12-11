NASA's Orion capsule splashes down in Pacific after uncrewed Artemis moon voyage

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - NASA'S Orion capsule zoomed through Earth's atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific ocean on Sunday, the U.S. space agency confirmed, capping a 25-day voyage around the moon and back as part of NASA's first Artemis mission.

The gumdrop-shaped capsule splashed down on time at 9:40 a.m. PST (1740 GMT) off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula after deploying various sets of parachutes to brake its speedy return from space. (Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Marguerita Choy)