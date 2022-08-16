NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch

Aug 16 (Reuters) - NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon
rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an
hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the
behemoth's debut test flight this month.
The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark
on its first mission to space - without any humans - on Aug. 29.
It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the
moon for NASA's Artemis program, the United States'
multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface
as practice for future missions to Mars.
The Space Launch System, whose development during the past
decade has been led by Boeing Co, emerged from its
assembly building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida
about 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT) on Tuesday and began a four-mile
(6-kilometer) trek to its launchpad.
Moving less than 1mph (1.6kph), the rollout will take
roughly 11 hours.
Sitting atop the rocket is NASA's Orion astronaut capsule,
built by Lockheed Martin Corp. It is designed to
separate from the rocket in space, ferry humans toward the moon
and rendezvous with a separate spacecraft that will take
astronauts to the lunar surface.
For the Aug. 29 mission, called Artemis 1, the Orion capsule
will launch atop the Space Launch System without any humans and
orbit the moon before returning to Earth for an ocean splashdown
42 days later.
If bad launch weather or a minor technical issue triggers a
delay on Aug. 29, the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration has backup launch dates on Sept. 2 and Sept. 5.
(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Additional reporting by Dan
Whitcomb; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Leslie Adler and Gerry
Doyle)