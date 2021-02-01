Log in
NASCC: The Steel Conference Is Virtual in 2021

02/01/2021 | 05:54pm EST
February 1, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHICAGO - Steel is more than a dynamic physical material; turns out it can also hold its own in the virtual realm! The American Institute of Steel Construction is pleased to announce that NASCC: The Steel Conference is being held as a virtual event in 2021.

Registration will open February 8.

The Steel Conference is the premier educational and networking event for the structural steel industry, incorporating the World Steel Bridge Symposium, QualityCon, Architecture in Steel, SSRC Annual Stability Conference, and NISD Conference on Steel Detailing. In addition to more than 150 practical seminars, the conference also features over 200 exhibitors virtually showcasing products ranging from structural design software to machinery for cutting steel beams.

'While I'll miss the give-and-take and fascinating conversations I always experience at our traditional live conference, our virtual conference is the next best thing. Our more than 150 sessions cover almost every aspect of steel design and construction with a combination of well-known presenters and up-and-comers, all of whom are leading experts in the industry,' said Scott Melnick, AISC's senior vice president.

Attendees have the opportunity to earn up to 23 PDHs by attending the conference's cutting-edge, expert-led sessions. Some of this year's sessions include:

  • Structural Analysis and Design of SoFi Stadium
  • The Theory and Practice of Difficult Negotiations
  • Fastener Fundamentals and Important Changes to the Upcoming 2020 RCSC Specification
  • Shaping Structures: The Case for Cast Steel
  • Let's Go Nuts...and Bolts...and Washers
  • Brent Spence Bridge Emergency Repair
  • Staged Construction Analysis -- Simple to Advanced

The Steel Conference 2021 also features two keynote speakers. Kicking off the event is James M. Fisher with 'Jim Fisher's Keys for Successful Designs: Quips & Myths.' Amit Varma will present the 2021 T.R. Higgins Lecture, 'SpeedCore and Steel-Concrete Composite Construction -- The Best of Both Worlds,' on the final day of the conference.

This year's conference takes place April 12 to April 16. One low registration fee gains attendees access to all of the technical sessions, the keynote address, the T.R. Higgins Lecture, and the virtual exhibitor showcase. Registration opens February 8. Visit aisc.org/nascc to view more conference information.

Disclaimer

AISC - American Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
