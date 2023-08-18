NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.71%, S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.39%, DOW FUTURES DOWN 0.25%
Today at 07:27 am
Moody's downgrades Hawaiian Electric's credit to junk amid Maui wildfire scrutiny
(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded utility Hawaiian Electric Industries's credit rating to junk status on Friday, the second such cut this week as investors worried about the company's potential role in the wake of the Maui wildfires.