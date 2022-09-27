NASDAQ REVERSES LOSS, LAST UP 0.18%; S&P 500 TRIMS DECLINE…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Education
Fintechs
Let's all cycle!
Ageing Population
Luxury
Artificial Intelligence
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Europe's family businesses
Hydrogen
Strategic Metals
Smart City
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
NASDAQ REVERSES LOSS, LAST UP 0.18%; S&P 500 TRIMS DECLINE…
09/27/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
NASDAQ REVERSES LOSS, LAST UP 0.18%; S&P 500 TRIMS DECLINE
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18p
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield jumps to 12-1/2 year high
RE
03:17p
Alec Baldwin, others may be charged in October over 'Rust' shooting -DA
RE
03:17p
Zambia and Vedanta Resources agree to seek out-of-court settlement
RE
03:17p
Fed's Harker says housing shortage a key inflation driver
RE
03:13p
U.S. Capitol attack probe committee to postpone Wednesday hearing -reports
RE
03:13p
Several feared dead, trucks destroyed in Burkina Faso convoy attack
RE
03:02p
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.65% to Settle at $6.6510 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01p
Revised Colombia tax bill still puts mining investment at risk -industry group
RE
03:00p
UK postal workers union calls for 19 days of strikes against Royal Mail
RE
02:57p
Santander approves interim dividend of 0.0583 euros per share against 2022 results
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
2
President Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
3
China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
4
Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
5
Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end
More news
HOT NEWS
OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, .
-15.44%
Ocular Therapeutix Sees Positive Trial Results for OTX-TKI Wet AMD Treatment
AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES,.
-10.77%
Avidity Biosciences Shares Slide on Partial FDA Study Hold
GREEN PLAINS INC.
+6.06%
Story on U.S. ethanol plant emissions is withdrawn
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BA.
-1.06%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Ex-dividend day for
IBI GROUP INC.
+0.03%
IBI Group Inc.(TSX:IBG) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
PRESSURE TECHNOLOGIE.
-46.83%
Pressure Technologies Sees Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted Operating Loss; Shares Fall
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave