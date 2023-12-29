NASDAQ SLIPS 0.2%
Stock market news
December 29, 2023 at 10:37 am EST
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|15,005.04 PTS
|-0.60%
|+0.07%
|-
All our articles
Heads of EU issue joint call for stronger euro, capital markets union
December 29, 2023 at 10:04 am EST
Higher forever? Markets see few rate cuts after 2024
(Reuters) - Borrowers looking for relief from higher interest rates may be set for disappointment with financial markets indicating rates will stay elevated for years to come.
U.S. wants to contain China's chip industry. This startup shows it won't be easy
December 29, 2023 at 07:00 am EST
Cargojet Redeems Outstanding 5.75% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures due April 30, 2024
December 29, 2023 at 07:01 am EST
Grifols sells 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for $1.8 billion
December 29, 2023 at 05:10 am EST
Court grants approval for Hut 8 to proceed with full mining operations plan in connection to Celsius Network LLC bankruptcy proceedings
December 29, 2023 at 06:30 am EST