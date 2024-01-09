NASDAQ TURNS POSITIVE, LAST UP 0.2%; S&P 500 PARES DECLINE, NOW DOWN 0.1%
Nigeria's NNPC allocates four February crude oil cargoes to Dangote
Banks should increase use of 'discount window' to prevent crises -expert group
Germany Inc calls on Berlin to join military efforts to protect Red Sea vessels
As Israel proclaims 'targeted' phase of war, Gazans find little change
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, Netflix, Charles Schwab...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Infineon Undervalued Former Chip Unit Qimonda by $1.88 Billion, Court Expert Says
Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Nikkei hits post-bubble peak on Wall Street's lead
US investigators probing whether Boeing 737 MAX panel was properly bolted