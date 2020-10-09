Log in
NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : U.S. Corn and Soybean Production Down from September

10/09/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 - Corn and soybean production is down from September 2020, according to the Crop Production report issued today by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Corn production is up 8% from last year, forecast at 14.7 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 20% from 2019, forecast at 4.27 billion bushels.

As is done every year in October, planted and harvested acreage estimates were reviewed for corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflower, canola, sugarbeets, and dry edible beans. These estimates were updated as needed based on all available data, including the latest certified acreage data from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). All states in the estimating program for these crops were subject to review and updating. Based on this review, corn planted area is now estimated at 91.0 million acres, down 1% from the previous estimate but still up 1% from last year's total acres. Soybean area planted is estimated at 83.1 million acres, 1% below the previous estimate but 9% more than last year's acreage. Comparable adjustments were made to forecasted area for harvest.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields are expected to average 178.4 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.1 bushel from the previous forecast but up 10.9 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 82.5 million acres, down 1% from the previous forecast.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, soybean yields are expected to average 51.9 bushels per acre, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 4.5 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 82.3 million acres, down 1% from the previous forecast but up 10% from 2019.

Today's report also included a production forecast for U.S. cotton. All cotton production is forecast at 17.0 million 480-pound bales, down less than 1% from the previous forecast, and down 14% from 2019. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, yields are expected to average 909 pounds per harvested acre, down 1 pound from the previous forecast but up 86 pounds from 2019. Upland cotton production is forecast at 16.5 million 480-pound bales, unchanged from the previous forecast but down 14% from 2019. Pima cotton production is forecast at 545,000 bales, down 3% from the previous forecast and down 20% from 2019. All cotton area harvested is forecast at 9.01 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but down 22% from 2019.

Objective yield and farm operator surveys were conducted between Sept. 24 and Oct. 5 to gather information on expected yield as of Oct. 1. The objective yield surveys for corn, cotton, and soybeans were conducted in the major producing states that usually account for about 75% of U.S. production. Randomly selected plots were revisited to make current counts.

The farm operator survey was conducted primarily by telephone with some use of mail and internet. Approximately 10,200 producers were contacted during the survey period and asked questions about probable yield.

The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 09 October 2020
