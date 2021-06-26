NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Hogs and Pigs (June 2021)

Quarterly Hogs and Pigs
Agricultural Statistics Board Briefing
Travis Averill, Chief
Livestock Branch
2021 June Hogs & Pigs Survey
Number of Samples
June 24, 2021
U.S. Hogs and Pigs Revisions
Initial
Current
Net
Current
Survey
Item
Estimate
Revision
Revision
Estimate
(1,000 head)
(1,000 head)
(1,000 head)
(1,000 head)
December 1, 2020
All Hogs and Pigs
77,502
-300
-490
77,012
Pig Crop
34,973
-250
-260
34,713
March 1, 2021
All Hogs and Pigs
74,773
140
140
74,913
June 24, 2021
U.S. Hogs and Pigs June 1
2020
2021
% Change from
(1,000 head)
Previous Year
All Hogs and Pigs
77,364
75,653
↓
2.2
Breeding Hogs
6,326
6,230
↓
1.5
Market Hogs
71,038
69,423
↓
2.3
Top 5 States
Inventory
(1,000 head)
Iowa
24,200
Minnesota
9,300
North Carolina
8,300
Illinois
5,500
Indiana
4,400
Million head
U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs
81
79
77
75.7
75
|
74.9
71
69
67
65
63
61
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
June
March
June 24, 2021
June 1, 2021 Hogs and Pigs Inventory
(1,000) Head and Percent Change from Previous Year
June 24, 2021
