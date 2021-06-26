Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

NASS National Agricultural Statistics Service : Hogs and Pigs (June 2021)

06/26/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

Agricultural Statistics Board Briefing

Travis Averill, Chief

Livestock Branch

June 24, 2021

2021 June Hogs & Pigs Survey

Number of Samples

June 24, 2021

U.S. Hogs and Pigs Revisions

Initial

Current

Net

Current

Survey

Item

Estimate

Revision

Revision

Estimate

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

December 1, 2020

All Hogs and Pigs

77,502

-300

-490

77,012

Pig Crop

34,973

-250

-260

34,713

March 1, 2021

All Hogs and Pigs

74,773

140

140

74,913

June 24, 2021

U.S. Hogs and Pigs June 1

2020

2021

% Change from

(1,000 head)

Previous Year

All Hogs and Pigs

77,364

75,653

2.2

Breeding Hogs

6,326

6,230

1.5

Market Hogs

71,038

69,423

2.3

Top 5 States

Inventory

(1,000 head)

Iowa

24,200

Minnesota

9,300

North Carolina

8,300

Illinois

5,500

Indiana

4,400

Million head

U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

81

79

77

75.7

75

77.4

73

74.9

71

69

67

65

63

61

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

June

March

June 24, 2021

June 1, 2021 Hogs and Pigs Inventory

(1,000) Head and Percent Change from Previous Year

June 24, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 12:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54aTanzania considers reviving $10 billion port project
RE
08:45aNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE  : Hogs and Pigs (June 2021)
PU
08:00aMali budget forecasts 5.3% average annual economic growth for 2022-2024
RE
07:33aMali budget forecasts average annual economic growth of 5.3% for 2022-2024
RE
07:01aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS  : Press Release | June 24, 2021 Census Bureau Acting Director Receives Shiskin Award Dr. Ron Jarmin is a co-recipient of the 2021 Julius Shiskin Memorial Award for Economic Statistics.
PU
05:29aBritain could face food shortages due to lorry driver crisis
RE
05:01aTesla 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
RE
04:59aVW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035
RE
04:25aCelebrity Cannabis Outlaw Ed NJWeedman’ Forchion Celebrates Independence Day with The Joint of Miami Weekend Festivities
SE
03:47aG20 GREEN AGENDA : Towards the Venice International Conference on Climate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700
2Is Paraguay set to make bitcoin legal? Don't bet on it
3BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
5XP INC. : XP :  XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil

HOT NEWS