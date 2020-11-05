NATE MORRIS FOCUS OF NEW AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE PODCAST

Lexington, KY, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nate Morris, the founder of Morris Industries, is the focus of a new podcast released this week by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

The podcast, "Political Economy," is an ongoing discussion between Jim Pethokoukis and a series of experts addressing some of the most pressing economic and public policy questions of our time — with a special emphasis on technology, innovation, and the future.

“It was an honor to speak with Jim and to appear on his prestigious podcast,” said Morris. “The important work done by the AEI to forward ideas related to free enterprise and democracy reflects my own values and ideals. It was a great privilege to share with their audience how Morris Industries and Rubicon are using the free market to revolutionize industrial sectors and generate better outcomes for society.”

Morris shared with Pethokoukis the story of the founding of Rubicon (Morris Industries’ signature asset), his views on entrepreneurism and free markets, how to reframe the conversation about waste and the environment, and more in a wide-ranging conversation.

AEI is a public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world. The work of their scholars and staff advances ideas rooted in their belief in democracy, free enterprise, American strength and global leadership, solidarity with those at the periphery of our society, and a pluralistic, entrepreneurial culture.

Nate Morris, a Kentucky native and public school graduate, is the founder of Morris Industries, a Lexington, Kentucky-based conglomerate that is reimagining the industrial economy. Morris’s passion to solve the environmental threats posed by global waste was pivotal in his founding of Rubicon, a software company focused on waste and recycling, and the signature asset of Morris Industries. A ninth-generation Kentuckian, Morris was born in Lexington and raised by a single mother with help from his grandmother and grandfather, an Army veteran and former President of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 862.

Steeped in the spirit of American Innovation, Morris Industries is built on a belief that market-driven principles can support sustainability goals, drive impact, and equip businesses to solve society’s biggest challenges.

You can access the podcast here: https://www.aei.org/multimedia/nate-morris-entrepreneurial-environmentalism/

