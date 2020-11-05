Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NATE MORRIS FOCUS OF NEW AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE PODCAST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 08:45am EST

Lexington, KY, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nate Morris, the founder of Morris Industries, is the focus of a new podcast released this week by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

The podcast, "Political Economy," is an ongoing discussion between Jim Pethokoukis and a series of experts addressing some of the most pressing economic and public policy questions of our time — with a special emphasis on technology, innovation, and the future.

“It was an honor to speak with Jim and to appear on his prestigious podcast,” said Morris. “The important work done by the AEI to forward ideas related to free enterprise and democracy reflects my own values and ideals. It was a great privilege to share with their audience how Morris Industries and Rubicon are using the free market to revolutionize industrial sectors and generate better outcomes for society.”

Morris shared with Pethokoukis the story of the founding of Rubicon (Morris Industries’ signature asset), his views on entrepreneurism and free markets, how to reframe the conversation about waste and the environment, and more in a wide-ranging conversation. 

AEI is a public policy think tank dedicated to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world. The work of their scholars and staff advances ideas rooted in their belief in democracy, free enterprise, American strength and global leadership, solidarity with those at the periphery of our society, and a pluralistic, entrepreneurial culture.

Nate Morris, a Kentucky native and public school graduate, is the founder of Morris Industries, a Lexington, Kentucky-based conglomerate that is reimagining the industrial economy. Morris’s passion to solve the environmental threats posed by global waste was pivotal in his founding of Rubicon, a software company focused on waste and recycling, and the signature asset of Morris Industries. A ninth-generation Kentuckian, Morris was born in Lexington and raised by a single mother with help from his grandmother and grandfather, an Army veteran and former President of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 862.

Steeped in the spirit of American Innovation, Morris Industries is built on a belief that market-driven principles can support sustainability goals, drive impact, and equip businesses to solve society’s biggest challenges.

You can access the podcast here: https://www.aei.org/multimedia/nate-morris-entrepreneurial-environmentalism/

Jay Rosser
jayrosser@sbcglobal.net
316-208-7982

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:00aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
AQ
09:00aVicor Corporation Announces Appointment of Andrew D'Amico to Board of Directors
GL
09:00aROCHE : to present new data across 16 blood disorders at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting
AQ
09:00aProgress and Microsoft to Discuss .NET 5
GL
09:00aOxford Immunotec Files Submission to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T-Cell Select™ Reagent Kit
AQ
09:00aATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : and Titan Aviation Holdings Announce Financing Facilities with CDPQ, BNP Paribas, and volofin
AQ
09:00aNRC Health Awards Annual Scholarship to UNL Students
GL
09:00aAdamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Business Update
GL
09:00aBOXX Introduces Workstation Featuring New AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Desktop Processors
GL
09:00aOxford Immunotec Files Submission to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T-Cell Select™ Reagent Kit
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
3Wall Street set to surge as Blue Wave risks fade
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5BRIGHT SMART SECURITIES & COMMODITIE : 'IT'S A JOKE': retail investors shocked as China halts Ant Group's IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group