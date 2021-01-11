Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NATIONAL HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of NHLD and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/11/2021 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILY).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On January 11, 2021, National Holdings announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by B. Riley in an all-cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, National Holdings stockholders will receive $3.25 in cash for each share of National Holdings common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that National Holdings’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for National Holdings’ stockholders.

If you own shares of National Holdings and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:56pPacifiCorp Sued for Wrongful Death and Negligence by Slater Fire Victims
BU
12:55pYOUGOV : Britons split on government handling of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
PU
12:54pEU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax
RE
12:54pTWITTER : without Trump, tech slides in broader market selloff
AQ
12:54pINTRODUCING SURFACE PRO 7+ FOR BUSINESS : built to empower people, teams and classrooms
PU
12:52pFlow Water Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference
GL
12:52pHalifax Port Authority Awards Multi-Year Security Contract to Commissionaires
GL
12:52pTHE ODP CORPORATION : Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Staples
BU
12:50pROUNDUP : UK variant nears 50% of Irish cases, snow disrupts Spain jab rollout
AQ
12:50pFansUnite Entertainment Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed $13.4 Million Private Placement Led by Gravitas Securities Due to Strong Investor Demand
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : REFILE-ANALYSIS-Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn'..
4ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Novavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still under..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ