NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organisation : Deputy Secretary General's visit to Ukraine

On 23 August 2021 the Deputy Secretary General will participate in the Crimea Platform Inaugural Summit, where he will speak during the inaugural session and during the panel 'Threats to the Azov and Black Sea region as international security challenge: consolidation of efforts and ways of de-occupation'.

On 24 August 2021 the Deputy Secretary General will attend the 30th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine.

During his visit, Mr. Geoană will have bilateral meetings with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Mr Dmytro Razumkov; the Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ms Olha Stefanishnya; the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Mr Oleksii Reznikov; the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Mr Oleksiy Danilov; the Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Mr Oleksandr Merezhko; and the Deputy Head of the National Security, Defence and Intelligence Committee, Ms Mariana Bezuhla.

Photographs will be available on the NATO website after the event.

