Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organisation : Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Defence Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho of Portugal, Military Committee Chair, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, SACEUR Gen. Tod Wolters and First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin

05/27/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Good morning,

Minister Cravinho, Air Chief Marshal Peach, General Wolters, and Admiral Radakin,

It is a great pleasure to be here today and it is really a great pleasure to be on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth.
And many thanks to Commodore Moorhouse and Captain Essenhigh and their crew for hosting us today.

This really is an impressive carrier. A powerful demonstration of the vital contributions that the United Kingdom makes to our Alliance.

And the first aircraft carrier in the world designed to operate fifth generation combat aircraft.
From these decks, the Queen Elizabeth projects power to keep us all safe.
She carries US marines, she is protected by a Dutch frigate, and she is on her way to the Pacific.
So this is a perfect example of Europe and North America working together in NATO for our collective security.

This week, the Queen Elizabeth joins twenty ships from across the Alliance taking part in exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.
This is NATO's biggest exercise of the year.
With 20 ships. 60 aircraft. 500 vehicles. And over 9,000 personnel. From 20 Allies. Along with our partners, Finland and Sweden.
Together, we will test NATO's collective response to an armed attack on one Ally.

As we speak, NATO forces are deploying across the Euro-Atlantic area - from Spain to Romania, from the United States to Portugal.

Over 5,000 maritime and air forces are training here off the coast of Portugal.
Testing NATO's ability to secure the Atlantic and defend strategic lines of communication.
At the same time, our new logistics command in Germany is exercising the rapid movement of Allied forces and equipment across Europe.
And our 4,000-strong high readiness force, led by Turkey, is deploying to Romania.

So Steadfast Defender reflects NATO's resolve to deter and defend across the Euro-Atlantic area.

This exercise also demonstrates NATO's adaptation. It is the first large-scale test of our new Command Structure, with the involvement of our Command for the Atlantic and our Logistics Command.

Steadfast Defender strengthens NATO's deterrence and defence, which is a key part of our work on NATO 2030.

To keep our Alliance strong, we need to continue to train in all domains. At sea, in the air, on land, in space and in cyberspace.

Let me thank the men and women who have come from across the Alliance, from North America and Europe, to take part in this exercise.

Steadfast Defender shows that we stand together in a more unpredictable world.

And sends a clear message that NATO are ready to respond to any threat from any direction.

Disclaimer

NATO - North Atlantic Treaty Organisation published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 16:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pNickel 28 Announces Proposed Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
01:08pSpain steps up its presence in Sahel through financial development cooperation strategy
PU
01:08pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : It Takes Diversity to Run a Business and an Ecosystem to Serve a Customer
PU
01:08pSIRIUS XM  : Vote to hear your 100 favorite Radio Margaritaville songs for the summer
PU
01:08pWEBINAR : EIS tax planning case studies
PU
01:08pCOMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORP /MD/  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:08pDiligent's Modern Leadership Initiative Adds New Partners to Advance Gender Equality in Leadership Positions in Europe
BU
01:06pNORTHRIM BANCORP  : Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation 2021
PU
01:06pLAMBERT ST LOUIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT  : STL Nearly Doubles its Nonstop Options with Spirit Airlines as Spirit Celebrates First Flight with Expansion Announcement
PU
01:06pREMARK  : Adjourns Special Shareholder Meeting Until July 8, 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves
2MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, Best Buy, Cisco, Foot Locker, Nordstrom...

HOT NEWS