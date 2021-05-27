NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organisation : Joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Defence Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho of Portugal, Military Committee Chair, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, SACEUR Gen. Tod Wolters and First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin

Good morning,

Minister Cravinho, Air Chief Marshal Peach, General Wolters, and Admiral Radakin,

It is a great pleasure to be here today and it is really a great pleasure to be on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

And many thanks to Commodore Moorhouse and Captain Essenhigh and their crew for hosting us today.

This really is an impressive carrier. A powerful demonstration of the vital contributions that the United Kingdom makes to our Alliance.

And the first aircraft carrier in the world designed to operate fifth generation combat aircraft.

From these decks, the Queen Elizabeth projects power to keep us all safe.

She carries US marines, she is protected by a Dutch frigate, and she is on her way to the Pacific.

So this is a perfect example of Europe and North America working together in NATO for our collective security.

This week, the Queen Elizabeth joins twenty ships from across the Alliance taking part in exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

This is NATO's biggest exercise of the year.

With 20 ships. 60 aircraft. 500 vehicles. And over 9,000 personnel. From 20 Allies. Along with our partners, Finland and Sweden.

Together, we will test NATO's collective response to an armed attack on one Ally.

As we speak, NATO forces are deploying across the Euro-Atlantic area - from Spain to Romania, from the United States to Portugal.

Over 5,000 maritime and air forces are training here off the coast of Portugal.

Testing NATO's ability to secure the Atlantic and defend strategic lines of communication.

At the same time, our new logistics command in Germany is exercising the rapid movement of Allied forces and equipment across Europe.

And our 4,000-strong high readiness force, led by Turkey, is deploying to Romania.

So Steadfast Defender reflects NATO's resolve to deter and defend across the Euro-Atlantic area.

This exercise also demonstrates NATO's adaptation. It is the first large-scale test of our new Command Structure, with the involvement of our Command for the Atlantic and our Logistics Command.

Steadfast Defender strengthens NATO's deterrence and defence, which is a key part of our work on NATO 2030.

To keep our Alliance strong, we need to continue to train in all domains. At sea, in the air, on land, in space and in cyberspace.

Let me thank the men and women who have come from across the Alliance, from North America and Europe, to take part in this exercise.

Steadfast Defender shows that we stand together in a more unpredictable world.

And sends a clear message that NATO are ready to respond to any threat from any direction.